Bristol Palin Takes Gloves Off, Absolutely DESTROYS Disrespectful Musicians Who Refused Trump’s Inauguration

Bristol Palin, the daughter of Sarah Palin, recently took a stand against the singers and performers that have refused to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw a party at Trump Tower in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform,” Palin wrote on her blog. “But because he will be inaugurated as the next Republican president in January, these same mega-celebrities, who would normally drool over an invitation to sing for the president, want no part of it.”

Palin also added that, “Trump’s inauguration team sought out some of the world’s greatest musicians, but nearly all of them have refused for fear of backlash or stand against him politically. Isn’t it amazing how “not cool” it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off—or we have so many sissies we have in the spotlight too scared to stand for what they believe in!”

What do you think? Did Palin completely nail it?