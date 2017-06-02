BREAKING: You Won’t Believe Whose Going To Pay For The Wall… It’s Finally Happening

Trump’s border wall was clearly one of the things American voters felt most strongly about yet Democrats in major numbers continued to oppose it. While they fought hard the fight may be over soon as Republicans seem to have come up with a plan on how to get the wall in place.

The fight over who will foot the $12-$15 billion to fund Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall is no longer an issue after one person could be forced to pony up the bill for it under the most ironic of circumstances. News is breaking right now from one of the most outspoken advocates of the border wall outside of President Donald Trump, who just dropped a bomb to solve the funding problem with one simple solution.

Ted Cruz , one of the best problem-solvers, came through with an amazing plan to get us back on track towards Trump’s wall – the one the American voters demanded!

“Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill calling for the use of $14 billion seized from cartel drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to be used to pay for the President’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.”

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Senator Cruz said.

El Chapo’s forfeited drug money will “offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives,” Cruz’s statement continued.

“The U.S. Government is currently seeking the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and illicit profits from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who was recently extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution for numerous alleged drug-related crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering,” Cruz stated, Breitbart reports.