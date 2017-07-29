Breaking: Witness Agrees To Testify Against Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has spent the past few months complaining about Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia. Now, her own election crimes are about to be exposed and a key witness has agreed to testify against her.

Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent out a subpoena to Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, which has been associated with Clinton and her buddies for years. This is the same company that sent out the disgusting dossier of unsubstantiated allegations about President Donald Trump—including infamous “golden showers.”

Initially, Simpson refused to testify, which is why the committee sent out the subpoena. But now he has stepped up to the plate.

“However, since that time, Mr. Simpson, through his attorney, has agreed to provide a transcribed interview and requested that the subpoena compelling his attendance at Wednesday’s hearing be waived,” committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement. “We’ve reached an agreement on this request and have withdrawn the subpoena.”

Fusion GPS returned to spotlight after claims spread about Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to get dirt on Clinton. Veselnitskaya has ties to Fusion GPS—surprise, surprise.

It’s within reason to conclude that Clinton, Fusion GPS, and Veselnitskaya teamed up to frame Trump.