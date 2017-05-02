BREAKING: Willie Nelson Just Made A Tragic Announcement… Fans Calling For Support

Fans of country music star Willie Nelson are sending their prayers this week after it was announced that his health is in jeopardy. On Saturday, the 83-year-old singer stopped his concert for unknown reasons and appeared “disoriented” onstage.

“I saw Willie Nelson perform in New Braunfels on Saturday night, and it was beautiful, and it was sad,” Brendan Meyer, who was in the audience, wrote. “His first song was ‘Whiskey River,’ but his guitar seemed to be out of tune. Everyone knew it except Willie. When he finished, he gently put it down and walked off stage. Willie’s band continued to play without him.”

“He was gone for five minutes, then 10,” Meyer continued. “The harmonica player just kept playing. Same with the drummer. Nobody was singing. A tour bus was parked near the stage.”

Eventually, Nelson returned to perform.

“Then Willie, who turns 84 at the end of the month, walked back on stage to a loud roar, and in succession played all the hits: ‘On the Road Again,’ ‘Always on My Mind,’ ‘Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.’ His guitar was still out of tune. The crowd didn’t care. We were just happy to see Willie, even though it wasn’t the Willie that most fans had seen many times before, or the Willie they’ll remember,” Meyers concluded.