BREAKING: You Will Be Disgusted With Kaepernick’s LawyerLatest Announcement

Here is some interesting news surrounding the Kaepernick situation, his lawyer, Mark Geragos, mad a prediction on the Adam Carolla show, that Kaepernick would be on an NFL roster within 10 days.

BREAKING: Colin Kaepernick is expected to be on an NFL roster within the next 10 days. https://t.co/0IYkI5FvPY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 31, 2017

“I think somebody’s gonna sign him,” Geragos said. “I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

The last thing the NFL needs is Colin Kaepernick making a reappearance in the league. The NFL is suffering from these anthem protests, and ratings are dropping fast, and Kapernick’s lawyer thinks resigning Kaepernick to a team would be the NFL coming to it’s senses?

If the NFL was coming to it’s senses, it would put a rule in place banning these ridiculous anthem protests, they would take the spotlight off these disgusting protests and put the focus back on the game, which people want to see, but are willing to boycott as long as these protests go on.

Kaepernick can’t have it both ways, you can’t tell everybody “the man” is the problem, use the platform you have on the NFL stage to promote your own personal beliefs, then when you don’t preform on the field, and you are cut from NFL rosters, it’s because of your political stance, and you are begging the NFL for your job back.

I don’t know what Kaepernicks’ lawyer knows that we all don’t, but most teams are not going to go through the effort of signing a new quarterback week 9, especially one that hasn’t taken a snap in months, and one that brings so much negative attention to your team.

Colin Kapernick should give up on the NFL, nobody is interested in the baggage that comes with his subpar services, commit to being a social justice warrior full time.