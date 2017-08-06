BREAKING: White House’s Leaker Identity Has Just Been Revealed

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, the White House has been plagued by a series of leaks. This week was no different when the transcript of conversations the president had with world leaders was released to the Washington Post. Now, the person responsible for the information going public has been exposed.

A woman named Megan Badasch is being blamed for leaking the documents to the press. She had been in charge of editing and managing the transcripts.

The classified transcript of Trump’s conversation with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto was leaked at the end of January. The document stated that Trump indicated he was willing to launder his pledge to make Mexico pay for a border wall.

“It will come out in the wash, and that is okay,” Trump told Nieto. He then said “if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.”

In the conversation, Trump also told the leader not to “say that to the press.”

