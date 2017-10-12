BREAKING: Weinstein’s Comeback Soon Already!

Harvey Weinstein, American film producer and former film studio executive, has been allegedly accused of rapping women during his career. Successful movie stars, such as Gweneth Paltrow, to Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chealsea Clinton have spoken out about their sexual harassment encounters with Weinstein.

Weinstein is taking little to no fault for these accusations and is already planning what is coming up for him production wise for the upcoming year.

Weinstein told Page Six newsroom in a “defiant” manner that he will be coming back next year.

Weinstein called the @PageSix newsroom and was defiant about fighting accusations and getting back to work next year https://t.co/yGCiiVK5oN — Page Six TV (@PageSixTV) October 10, 2017

Clearly, Weinstein is not apologetic about what he has done to these woman. The only thing he is sorry about, is now getting caught for such outrageous actions towards these stars.

