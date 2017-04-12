BREAKING: Watch Dog Groups After Donald… Look Whats Happening

This week, President Donald Trump got bad news when three watchdog groups sued the Department of Homeland Security using the Freedom of Information Act to gain access to White House visitor logs.

Thus far, the Trump administration has refused to release records of who is visiting the White House. The same is true for Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.

CREW, which stands for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, has teamed up with the National Security Archive and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University to file the lawsuit.

“We hoped that the Trump administration would follow the precedent of the Obama administration and continue to release visitor logs, but unfortunately they have not,” said CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder in a statement about the action.

“Given the many issues we have already seen in the White House with conflicts of interest, outside influence and potential ethics violation, transparency is more important than ever, so we had no choice but to sue,” Bookbinder added.

Of course, the lawsuit exhibits extreme bias. Obama was even more secretive about the White House visitor logs when he was in office. Where was the action then?

What do you think about this? Are you tired of this lack of respect for the President?