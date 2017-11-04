BREAKING: Wasserman Hid The Breach And Hired CrowdStrike Instead Of FBI Without Consulting DNC Officers

The former head of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, forgot to alert the democratic national committee’s officers about a breach of their servers despite knowing about the incident for over a month, according to then-DNC officer Donna Brazile.

Wasserman Shultz only came forward with the information about the breach when she found out that The Washington Post was about to break the story. The DNC then commissioned Perkins and Coie, the same law firm tied up in the Hillary Clinton – Uranium One deal, to make major decisions, like how to handle the breach of the servers that lead to a very embarrassing email dump.

The timing suggests the DNC’s unusual and significant choice to have the private law firm CrowdStrike conduct the investigation into the breach, rather than turn the evidence over to law enforcement, was made without consulting DNC officers.

“She told [officers] about the hacking only minutes before the Washington Post broke the news,” Brazile wrote.

A June 14, 2016, article by the Post quoted “committee officials and security experts who responded to the breach” and said “DNC leaders were tipped to the hack in late April.”

“Chief executive Amy Dacey got a call from her operations chief saying that their information technology team had noticed some unusual network activity,” WaPo reported. Dacey enlisted a lawyer from Perkins Coie, who “called in” the private security firm CrowdStrike “to handle the DNC breach.”

It’s very curious that the DNC would use the same law firm that Hillary ran to in order to conjure up a fake Trump-Russia collusion document, especially when Former President Barack Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson offered his help and was declined, as he testified to in front of congress in June 2017.

“The response I got was, the FBI had spoken to them. They don’t want our help. They have CrowdStrike, the cyber security firm,” Johnson said. “I recall very clearly that I was not pleased that we were not in there helping them patch this vulnerability.”

Wasserman Schultz strongly disputed Johnson’s testimony.

“He’s wrong in every respect,” she said. She claimed she had never been informed of the FBI’s offer and said the FBI was the one who did not loop in high-level officials, saying it did not “do anything other than lob a phone call into our tech support through our main switchboard.”

“How is it that the FBI or DHS or any federal agency that was concerned about a foreign enemy state intruding on the networks of one of the two major political parties did not think it important enough to go higher than a tech support staffer?” she asked. “It is astounding and outrageous.”

I find it hard to believe that the FBI did so little, and interesting that the first place the DNC turned for help was the crooked law firm of Perkins and Coie.