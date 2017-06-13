BREAKING: Vote Passes To Accept Fifty First State As Part Of America

The United States could be getting a 51st state very soon. According to recent reports, Puerto Rico has just voted in favor of statehood.

On Sunday, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello promised his supporters that he will create a commission to appoint two senators and five representatives to demand statehood from Congress, which will need to approve any changes to the island’s official political status.

“The United States of America will have to obey the will of our people!” Rossello said.

This comes shortly after Puerto Ricans voted in favor of joining the United States. But it remains to be seen whether Republican-controlled Congress will make that happen. Though Puerto Rico is exempt from U.S. federal income tax, it still pays Social Security and Medicare.

“We have been a colony for 500 years, and we have had U.S. citizenship for 100 years, but it’s been a second class one,” Rossello added.

A driving factor for the push to join the United States is the colony’s financial woes. There is no question that if Puerto Rico does become te 51st state, it will be the biggest welfare state in the nation.