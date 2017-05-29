BREAKING: If You Are Using This Toothpaste… Throw It Away Immediately!

The FDA has just issued a warning this week noting that they will be putting a ban on triclosan—a common antibacterial agent used in soaps, detergents, toys, cosmetics, and toothpaste. Apparently, the chemical poses a high-degree of health risks and side effects.

Colgate Total is just one of many products that list triclosan as an active ingredient.

“Based on scientific evidence, the balance of benefit and risk is favorable for these products,” Andrea Fischer, an FDA Spokesperson, said of the announcement.

“The dangers of triclosan (and a related antibacterial chemical, triclocarban) are many,” the Natural Resource Defense Council said in a statement. “For starters, it’s an endocrine disruptor, meaning it interferes with important hormone functions, which can directly affect the brain in addition to our immune and reproductive systems.”

“Specifically, the chemical disturbs thyroid, testosterone, and estrogen regulation, which can create a host of issues including early puberty, poor sperm quality, infertility, obesity, and cancer,” the statement continues. “Studies have also shown it can lead to impaired learning and memory, exacerbate allergies, and weaken muscle function. The impacts of prolonged exposure during fetal development, infancy, and childhood can be particularly severe, resulting in permanent damage.”

Please pass this information on and be sure to go through your toiletries.