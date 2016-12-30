BREAKING: U.S. Airstrikes Kill ISIS Leader In Syria [VIDEO]

According to reports from Fox News, a top Islamic State military commander described as a “gang leader” for the terror group was killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria. On Thursday, the U.S. military confirmed the strike on Monday killed Abu Jandal al –Kuwaiti near Tabqa Dam, just outside Raqqa.

Officials added that he was a former member of the terror group’s “War Committee” and helped ISIS recapture the Syrian city of Palmyra.

“His death will degrade ISIL’s ability to defend Raqqah and launch external operations against the West,” the U.S. military said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said he had been targeted by U.S. led coalition aircrafts. ISIS supporters on social media noted he had been killed on Tuesday. This is just one of continuous efforts from U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who have been battling ISIS fighters near the area.