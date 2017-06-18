BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Rushed To Hospital… He Needs Your Prayers

Earlier this week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was absent from his show on Thursday night. Now, the reason behind the sudden disappearance has been explained.

According to reports, Carlson was rushed the hospital with a high fever and ultimately diagnosed with appendicitis. The illness occurs when the appendix becomes swollen and fills with puss. It is extremely painful and can be fatal if it is not treated in time.

“Tucker is now being treated for appendicitis,” Fox News said in a statement. “He is in good spirits and expects to back on the air soon.”

It is unclear how long Tucker will be off the air. At present, he is in critical condition, spending nights at the hospital.

Friday night’s episode of Carlson’s show was covered by Dana Perino.

Matt Drudge reported that cable stars–including Tucker and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC–have been having medical issues at a higher-than-normal rate. Some speculate the stress and pressure of hosting a primetime cable show with the growing tensions in our country could be weakening the hosts’ immune systems.