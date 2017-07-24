BREAKING: The Truth Behind Why The Minnesota Muslim Police Killed That Blonde Woman Just Leaked

Justine Damond was shot and killed on July 15 after calling 911 about a possible assault in the alley behind her home. The 40-year-old woman was unarmed and wearing pajamas when she walked into the alley, where she was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor.

Now, an unidentified source told KSTP that the officers did not see anything when they responded to Damond’s 911 call and were called to another case as a young man rode past them on a bicycle. When they heard a pounding on the driver’s side of the SUV, they believed they were being ambushed.

Officer Matthew Harrity, the driver, told BCA investigators that “Officer Noor discharged his weapon” from the passenger seat. He had his gun on his lap at the time. The bicyclist stopped and filmed the aftermath of the shooting.

For reasons not disclosed, the officers did not have their dashcam or body cams turned on during the incident. There are still many unanswered questions for that night.

“Damond obviously wasn’t armed, was not a threat to anyone…nor could she have reasonably been perceived to be,” Robert Bennett, a lawyer representing Damond’s family, told CBS News.

Noor has yet to give a statement on the fatal shooting.