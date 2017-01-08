BREAKING: The Truth About The Anti-Trump Chicago Hate Crime Will Disturb You

The nation was shocked last week when a video surfaced of a group of Chicago thugs kidnapping and brutally beating a white teenager while screaming things like “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people.” Now that the four teens have been arrested and charged with a hate crime, the gruesome details about their actions have been revealed.

Breitbart reported that the 30-minute video shows an 18-year-old mentally disabled white man being beaten, taunted, cut, and forced to drink from a toilet. The victim was reportedly held hostage for days until he was able to escape. Police later found him wandering the streets of Chicago in a daze.

“He’s traumatized by the incident and it’s very tough to communicate with him at this point,” police Commander Kevin Duffin told reporters.

Now, authorities are saying they believe this crime was initially meant to be a kidnapping, with the suspects planning to extort money from the victim’s parents. The man was initially targeted because he was ‘special needs’ but once the suspects had him it escalated into a hate crime. The victim’s parents reported their son missing after receiving text messages from his captors.

The victim was reportedly a classmate of one of the assailants. He initially went with the criminals voluntarily believing they would be having a sleepover.

The suspects have been identified as Brittany Covington, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Jordan Hill, 18, and Tanisha Covington, 24. Authorities have noted that none of them have shown any real remorse for the crime they committed.