BREAKING: Trump’s Inauguration Hit With Major Blow

Liberals were shocked when Hillary Clinton lost the electoral vote by a landslide and they’ve been grappling to get her back in the game ever since. Now that Donald Trump is officially scheduled to be sworn in as our next president on January 20, they are doing everything they can to make it as difficult as possible for him.

This week, The New York Times reported that three dozen agencies responsible for security at the event are preparing for large groups of protesters flooding the capital, along with the millions of supporters who will be there to honor the president-elect. Security officials are reportedly worried about confrontations between supporters and protesters, given how quickly Trump events have escalated in the past.

“To paraphrase Tolstoy: Each inauguration is risk, but each is risk in its own way,” said Michael Chertoff, George W. Bush’s former secretary of homeland security. “I can’t think of an inauguration that presented more security challenges than this one.”

There is no doubt that our nation is more divided over the Trump presidency than we’ve seen in a long time. Hostility is still running high in liberals who feel the election was somehow stolen from them.

“Everybody knows how contentious the campaign was,” Geldart, the District of Columbia homeland security director noted. “Honestly, what really keeps me up at night around this is the ability for us to just allow folks to come in, express their views and leave safely.”

What do you think? Is it time for liberals to show some respect for our next leader?