BREAKING: Trump’s Definitive Decision On U.S. Military Transgenders… This Is Bigger Than We Thought

Yesterday, President Donald Trump made the shocking announcement that his administration will be banning all transgender people from serving the United States military in any capacity.

On Twitter, President Trump explained that the “military cannot accept the burden of higher medical costs and ‘disruption’” that transgender troops would cause and require. The controversial decision comes just one day before the deadline for the military to update its medical standards to accommodate transgender Americans.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The decision is a reversal of an Obama administration decision that would have allowed transgenders to serve. Recently, Gen. Jim Mattis delayed the implementation of the plan to accept transgender troops by six months.

“Since becoming the Secretary of Defense, I have emphasized that the Department of Defense must measure each policy decision against one critical standard: will the decision affect the readiness and lethality of the force?” Mattis said. “ Put another way, how will the decision affect the ability of America’s military to defend the nation? It is against this standard that I provide the following guidance on the way forward in accessing transgender individuals into the Military Services.”

The Pentagon also issued its own statement, saying, “We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the Commander-in-Chief on transgender individuals serving the military. We will provide revised guidance to the Department in the near future.”

