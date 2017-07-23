BREAKING: Trump’s Biggest Enemy For 2020 Presidency Confirmed Her Run

According to new reports, Sen. Kamala Harris is “absolutely” running for president. At least that’s what one fundraiser had to say after Harris raised money among former Hillary Clinton supporters in the Hamptons last weekend.

If these claims are true, Harris is Trump’s first official challenger in the 2020 election. Harris is already facing criticism from fellow Democrats. Veteran California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein recently said something along the lines of “she just got here.” Republicans agree. Not to mention, this is the same woman who made a name for herself by bullying Jeff Sessions during his attorney general confirmation hearings.

The bottom line is having Harris as our Commander in Chief would be a literal nightmare. The Californian is about as leftist as you can get, and she has publicly criticized America for being racist, unjust, unfair. If she garners enough votes to run, it’s only because liberals see her as a leader of the so-called ‘resistance.’

Since November, Harris has raised upwards of $600,000 for Senate-candidates. That means that she is a good campaigner, and could follow in the footsteps of Obama, who was also criticized for being a relative newbie.