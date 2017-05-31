BREAKING: Trump Slams Obama With Massive Announcement, He’s Overturning…

According to recent reports, Donald Trump is preparing to announce a rollback of Barack Obama’s policies towards cube.

“The Trump Administration has been ‘ready’ since February 2017 to announce changes, but issues unrelated to Cuba have intervened,” John Kavulich of the nonpartisan U.S. Cuba Trade and Economic Council told reporters.

Kavulich went on to argue that Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bob Menendez, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart have all been working with the Trump administration on reversing the Obama administration’s approach towards Cuba. The Trump administration will reportedly enact “increased enforcement relating to travel” and place “a focus upon discouraging transactions with entities controlled by the Revolutionary Armed forces (FAR) of the Republican of Cuba.” These changes will reportedly be announced in June.

Rubio was vocal critic of Obama’s decision to lift the 50-year trade embargo against Cuba.

“We could have used, and can use, economic sanctions through the embargo as a leverage to gain democratic concessions and openings for the Cuban people in exchange for alleviating some of these conditions, especially the diplomatic recognition and the removal of Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list,” Rubio said in July.

“The Cubans have basically achieved all of these concessions and in return have done nothing to change,” he added. “The only thing that will change is the amount of money the regime will have access to.”

“I am confident that President Trump will treat Cuba like the dictatorship it is and that our policy going forward will reflect the fact that it is not in the national interest of the United States for us to be doing business with the Cuban military,” Rubio argued last month.

Trump has said that he and Rubio “have very similar views on Cuba” though he has not confirmed a decision to roll back Obama’s legacy.