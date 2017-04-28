BREAKING: Trump Sends Bone Chilling Warning To All Americans… It’s Happening

Just weeks after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals halted his temporary travel ban, President Donald Trump is threatening to break up the judges on the “outrageous” court.

According to The Political Insider, Trump feels that the court has overstepped its authority. He also accused liberals of “judge-shopping” to build a court that would derail his efforts.

“There are many people who want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous,” Trump claimed.

He later took to Twitter to further express his frustrations.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities—both ridiculous rulings,” Trump said. “See you in the Supreme Court!”

“Out of our very big country, with any choices, does everyone notice that both the ‘ban’ case and now the ‘sanctuary’ case is brought in….” he continued.

“…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this ‘judge shopping!’ Messy system,” he concluded.

