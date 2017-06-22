BREAKING: Trump Says OBAMA IS TO BLAME For Warmbeir’s Death

On Monday, 22-year-old Otto Warmbier tragically passed away just six days after being freed from a year of captivity in North Korea. Prior to his death, Warmbier’s family spoke out against the Obama administration for failing to bring their son home.

Now, President Donald Trump has also criticized the previous administration for their handling of the situation, noting that Obama and his team could have done more to bring the American student home.

“It’s a disgrace what happened to Otto. It’s a total disgrace what happened to Otto. It should never, ever be allowed to happen,” Trump said. “He should have been brought home that same day. The results would have been a lot different.”

Fred Warmbier, Otto’s father, also publicly credited Trump with his son’s release. Trump called the Warmbiers “incredible people.”

The statements came shortly after Trump slammed North Korea, calling the nation a “brutal regime.”

“Otto’s fate deepens my Administration’s determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency,” Trump said in a statement on Monday. “The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

