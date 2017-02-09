BREAKING: Trump Was Right… Look What They Found At Raided Mosque

If the liberals who are outraged about the temporary immigration ban took a break from their whining to do some research, they would see that the argument ‘Islam is the religion of peace’ is historically false. We’re not denying that peaceful practicing Muslims do exist—or that they outnumber violent radicals—but that won’t matter unless they are willing to take a stand and hold the radicals among them accountable.

We need them on our side—we cannot thrive as a cohesive society without it. That was proven once more when CAIR-Florida Regional Operations Director Nezar Hamze decided to hold firearms training in a local Mosque, teaching Muslims to protect themselves.

The Society of Sarasota has long been considered anti-American, given they have shown their support for suicide bombers and their families. The media has been shockingly silent on this controversial training.

Let’s not forget that CAIR has been linked to terrorism but still continue to influence the United States. While nothing in the Constitution prevents a church from holding these trainings, there is a clear threat here. It’s simply common sense.

Being politically correct has its merits, but being smart is more important. We have to take down radical Islam at every turn. This is not a threat that can be swept under the rug.