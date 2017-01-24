BREAKING: Trump Puts Obama To Shame, Just Did Something He Could Never Do

Despite attempts by the liberal media to make Donald Trump’s inauguration attendance look dismal, the facts are starting to roll in.

According to ratings, President Trump’s ceremony drew nearly 31 million U.S. television viewers on 12 broadcast and cable networks. That means Trump officially surpassed the TV audiences measured for his two most recent Republican predecessors.

More Americans are tuned into politics than ever, proving that Trump will truly be a transformative leader for this country. Did you watch the inauguration?