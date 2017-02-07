BREAKING: Trump Has Been Pushed Into A Corner, He Needs Your Help

According to recent reports, about 900 State Department officials have signed an internal dissent memo critical of President Donald Trump’s travel ban for refugees and immigrants. Trump’s executive order placed a temporary travel ban from six Muslim-majority countries.

The news broke on Tuesday and was confirmed by a senior State Department official. The memo claims the policy “runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play and extending a warm welcome to foreign visitors and immigrants.”

This is just one of several efforts to block Trump’s plans from coming into action. Of course, President Trump and his supporters are outraged that the system is standing in the way of our nation’s security.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer responded to the memo by urging career diplomats to “get with the program or they can go.”

What do you think? Do you stand with Trump?