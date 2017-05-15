BREAKING: Trump Makes Shocking Announcement About Son Barron… Supporters Floored

After he finishes up his fifth grade school year, 11-year-old Barron Trump will be moving to Washington D.C. with his mother. Now, President Trump has just made a major announcement about the future of his youngest son.

According to reports, the Trumps have decided to forego the usual Washington D.C. schools in favor of having Barron attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in suburban Maryland. The prestigious school is estimated to cost $38,000 a year—but the Trumps probably won’t be using taxpayer dollars to foot the bill.

Barron’s new school has class sizes ranging from 11 to 15 students. If he continues attending St. Andrews until high school, his tuition will jump to $40,650 per year.

The announcement came as a surprise to the White House. Many of Trump’s predecessors have elected to send their children to Sidwell Friends School.

“St. Andrew’s programs are designed to serve students of varied interests and abilities capable of achievement in a challenging environment,” the school states. “To create such an environment, St. Andrew’s supports a dedicated faculty and administration who respect and appreciate students. St. Andrew’s strives to challenge and support all of its students in a balanced program to nurture their academic, artistic, athletic, and spiritual growth. The school believes that developing each individual’s intellect, character, and sense of self-worth encourages each to live a creative and compassionate life.”

What do you think of Trump’s decision?