BREAKING: Trump Makes It His Personal Mission To Bring Hillary To Justice

Now that she’s taken a step back from the spotlight, Hillary Clinton was probably hoping that the U.S. government would turn a blind eye to her many illegal activities. This week, those hopes were shattered when she learned that the State Department has opened a formal investigation into Clinton and her aides over the possible mishandling of classified information.

According to reports, Clinton and her staffers all still enjoy security clearances which could be stripped away depending on the outcome of the investigation. The probe will examine whether Clinton and her team violated government rules with her use of a private email server.

The inquiry was confirmed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“Due to privacy considerations, the Department cannot provide any information regarding any current or former employees’ security clearance or access to classified information,” a spokesman for the State Department said.

Once again, Clinton tried to shrug off the investigation as a government attack on her character.

“Nothing’s been more thoroughly dissected. It’s over. Case closed. Literally,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said.

The announcement comes shortly after Grassley launched an investigation into whether Clinton meddled in a Bangladeshi corruption probe to help a Clinton Foundation donor during her time as Secretary of State.

“This new evidence of pay-to-play and special treatment reinforces the appearance that donations to the Clinton Foundation resulted in favorable treatment by Secretary Clinton’s State Department,” Grassley said.

What do you think? Is it time for Clinton to face justice for her many crimes?