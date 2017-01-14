BREAKING: TRUMP MAKES MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT INAUGURATION… IT’S TIME

President-elect Donald Trump is officially getting sworn into office next week and it’s time to get to work. Trump will spend inauguration day attending balls and taking the oath of office—but he’s almost made some big promises in what he has deemed his ‘Day One’ agenda. These promises have set the tone for his presidency.

Of course, incoming presidents have often overpromised for their first day in office. President Obama, for example, promised to shut down Guantanamo Bay in his first year as president. It remains open to this day, but it does have fewer inmates. Here is what Trump has promised to take care of the moment he walks through the door, as listed by Fox News:

Immigration

Trump has pledged to suspend immigration from terror-ridden regions until we can better vet these incomers. His proposal also involves “immediately suspend[ing] the Syrian refugee resettlement program.” He has also pledged to “eliminate every unconstitutional executive order,” with specific reference to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA).

Trump says he intends to ask Congress to pass “Kate’s Law” to prevent criminal aliens convicted of illegal reentry to receive “strong mandatory minimum sentences.” He claims he will deport the approximately 2 million criminal immigrants already living in the country on day one as well.

Of course, his most famous campaign promises has been to build a wall on the southern border. Trump has claimed that on his first day, “we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, power, beautiful southern border wall.”

Regulation and Trade

In September, Trump said he intends to “direct every agency in government to begin identifying all wasteful job-killing regulations” and to “allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward.” He’s also vowed to issue an immediate notification that his administration intends to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

ObamaCare

Trump’s website says he will “ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of ObamaCare.” Though Congress already has this in the works, a “full repeal” will likely come after January 20.

Defense

Trump says he will convene a Day One meeting of his generals and instruct them to submit a plan for defeating ISIS within a month. He also intends to protect American infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Ethics

Trump has notoriously promised to “drain the swamp,” saying he wants to propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress, place a hiring freeze on federal employees, impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists and ban foreign lobbyists from raising money for American elections.

“It’s going to be a very busy first day,” Trump has acknowledged.