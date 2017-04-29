BREAKING: Trump Makes History But No Media Outlet Will Cover It Because It’s Good News

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unveiled what his plan for what the administration is calling one of the “biggest tax cuts” in America history.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, National Economic Director Gary Cohn outlined some of the core components of the tax reform proposal.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do something big,” Cohn said of the plan.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways, courtesy of the Independent Journal Review:

• Lower the corporate tax rate from the current 35 percent to 15 percent

• “Double” the standard tax deductions for Americans

• Replace the current seven tax brackets to three brackets of 35 percent, 25 percent, and 10 percent

• Give business owners a “pass-through rate” and allowing their personal income to be taxed at the 15 percent corporate tax rate

• Provide tax relief for families with child and dependent care expenses

• Eliminate targeted tax breaks that “mainly benefit the wealthiest taxpayers”

• Repeal the Alternative Minimum Tax

• Repeal the “death tax”

• Create “one-time” tax on trillions of dollars held overseas

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin silenced critics earlier that day with claims that economic growth will cover the cost of the tax bill. He also predicted annual gross domestic product growth of 3 percent as a result of the tax reform.