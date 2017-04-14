BREAKING: Trump Just Did It

Yesterday, President Donald Trump made the decision to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb in history in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The bomb, the GBU-43B, has been described as “the mother of all bombs.” It is a 21,000-pound conventional bomb that was first tested in 2003. The blast radius is believed to be more than 300 meters. It has never been used in combat before yesterday.

The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, stationed in Afghanistan and operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump told CNN. Our target was an ISIS tunnel.

The decision comes just days after a Green Beret was killed while fighting ISIS in the targeted area. In the last week, fighting has intensified between US Special Forces and Afghan troops against ISIS.

“The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group we must deny them operational space, which we did,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said later in the day.

President Donald Trump called it “another successful job.”