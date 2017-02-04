BREAKING: TRUMP JUST RECEIVED THE WORST POSSIBLE NEWS A PRESIDENT COULD GET… IT’S HAPPENING

The Hill reported that Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) said he will strongly consider beginning impeachment proceedings against Trump if he orders U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ignore a judge’s stay on parts of his controversial immigration order.

“There should be a resolution of censure,” he said. “And if he does it again, there should be articles of impeachment.”

Castro and his fellow Democrats have asked Congress to probe “whether President Trump intentionally exceeded his constitutional authority.” If Trump does ignore the judge’s orders, Castro said it would be like, “living in a military junta.”

“There’s no longer any checks and balances,” Castro said.

Unfortunately for these Democrats aching for impeachment, the CBP released a statement confirming that Trump has told them to do no such thing.