BREAKING: Trump Just Did What No Other President Has Been Able To Do

Just months into his presidency, Donald Trump is already making the American economy great again. According to recent reports, the number of Americans collecting unemployment checks is the lowest it has been in 17 years—the lowest number this century.

On Thursday, the government reported that the last time unemployment offices sent out so few checks was in April of 2000.

“The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 8 was 1,979,000, a decrease of 49,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 2,028,000,” a statement by the Department of Labor reads. “This is the lowest level for insured unemployment since April 15, 2000, when it was 1,962,000. The 4-week moving average was 2,023,500, a decrease from the previous week’s unrevised average of 2,025,500. This is the lowest level for this average since June 17, 2000, when it was 2,016,750.”

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint Securities, noted that there has been a “steady downtrend in place in the pace of layoffs.”

That’s exactly the time of trend Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail. America was in desperate need of economic prosperity and strong leadership—and that’s exactly what we’re getting with the Trump administration.