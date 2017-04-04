BREAKING: Trump Just Did It… Effective Immediately

Before he ever hit the campaign trail, Donald Trump was an outspoken critic of President Obama’s environmental regulations. So it’s hardly a surprise that just two months into his presidency, he has already taken action to reverse Obama’s detrimental policies.

This week, Trump signed orders to repeal the core of Obama’s environmental legacy. The move to reverse these restrictive rules and regulations will bring the U.S. closer to energy independence and spur job growth.

If Obama’s plans are implemented, CPP would have cost $41 billion annually—amounting to about $10.74 a month for every single American. And less than 39 percent of those paying that toll truly believe it is worth it, especially since it would have averted 0.019 Celsius of warming by the year 2100.

Trump has also rolled back the Department of Interior’s Stream Protection Rule, which was put on the books shortly before Obama left office. The rule was designed to make it harder to mine on federal lands, but since Trump took office, U.S. coal production is already on the rise. It will likely bring back jobs along with it, a new report from the federal Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled with Trump’s efforts.

“The Trump administration’s rampage against the environment presents an existential threat to the entire planet,” John Podesta, Hillary’s former campaign manager, commented.

What do you think? Do you stand with Donald Trump and his efforts to restore our economy?