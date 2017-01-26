BREAKING: Trump Is Going To Bar Muslims From Entering The Country With New Immigration Policy…

With just days into his presidency, Donald Trump has already been busy signing executive orders to restrict immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern or African countries.

One order reportedly blocks visas from being issued to Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen and may include a temporary ban on admitting refugees from countries until the State Department and Department of Homeland Security can figure out a more secure and effective vetting system.

“Trump’s restrictions on refugees are likely to include a multi-month ban on admissions from all countries until the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security can increase the intensity of the vetting process,” Reuters writes.

“To block entry from the designated countries, Trump is likely to instruct the U.S. State Department to stop issuing visas to people from those nations, according to sources familiar with the visa process,” Reuters continues. “He could also instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop any current visa holders from those countries from entering the United States.”

