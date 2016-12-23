BREAKING: Trump Family Suffers Tragic Loss… Call For Supporters Prayers

According to recent reports, the Trump family is mourning the loss of Milka Milisavljevic, the Serbian woman who nannied for the Trump children for over a decade. Milisavljevic passed away at the age of 85-years-old.

Daily Mail reports that Milisavljevic died in the Serbian capital of Belgrade earlier this week after suffering from a short illness. Her funeral is set to be held on Saturday. She leaves behind her two sons and multiple grandchildren—all of whom live in the United States.

Milisavljevic came to the United States from Serbia in the late 1970s and started working with the Trump family shortly after Donald Jr. was born. She stayed with the family for eight years, also watching over Ivanka and Eric. Milisavljevic took her job very seriously, and even kept a gun on her for the safety of the Trump children. She had gone to military school in her youth so was well prepared to handle any situation that might have arisen.

After leaving the Trump family, Milisavljevic continued working in the United States until she moved back to the capital about 15 years. She continued her relationship with the Trump family, who in a letter of recommendation described her as “hard working, caring, responsible and patient.”

After Trump was named the president-elect, Milisavljevic spoke out in favor of him—wishing she could see the children just one more time.

