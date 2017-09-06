BREAKING: Trump Ends DACA With A Major Twist That Pushes Congress To The Wall

During Barack Obama’s time in office, he passed a bill through executive order called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which postpones deportation temporarily for undocumented immigrants who enter the country as children. However, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration plans to put an end to the DACA.

Sessions declared on Tuesday, “I’m here today to announce that the program known as a DACA that was brought under the Obama imitation is being rescinded.”

“The effects of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of minors at the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences,” Sessions continued. “It also denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs.”

Many politicians have expressed their concerns with the ending of the DACA including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who described the decision as a “cruel act of political cowardice.”

Even some Republicans have come forward with their thoughts on deporting “dreamers.” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said, “These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and who know no other home.” James Lankford (R.-Okla.) chimed in on Monday stating, “We as Americans do not hold children legally accountable for the actions of their parents.”

“This does not mean they’re bad people, or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are probably enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them,” Sessions carried on.

The secretary expressed, “Acting Secretary Duke has chosen appropriately to initiate a wind-down process. This will enable the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an orderly change and fulfill the desire of this administration to create a time period for Congress to act, should it so choose.”

In conclusion, Sessions stated of Trump’s decision to repeal DACA, “Ending the previous administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step.”

It is unlikely that Congress will eliminate the program all together.

