BREAKING: Trump Drops Huge Announcement About His Inauguration

Ever since Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, liberals have been trying to prevent him from making it the White House. That’s why they probably aren’t happy that the 58th Inaugural Committee just released an initial schedule of events for Trump inauguration, which is still set to take place on January 20.

The Gateway Pundit reports the official inaugural will start on January 19 with Trump and Pike Pence laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Celebrations will then continue through the night with a welcome concert and end with the National Prayer Service on January 21st.

“President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power,” PIC Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. “The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger.”

Below is the full schedule the committee released this week:

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Arlington National Cemetery

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Lincoln Memorial

Ticket required for special viewing areas.

No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Friday, January 20, 2017

Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony

US Capitol

Inaugural Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Ticket required for special viewing areas.

No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Inaugural Balls

Ticket required – limited availability.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

National Prayer Service

Washington National Cathedral