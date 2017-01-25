BREAKING: Trump Drops Bombshell About New Supreme Court Justice… Here They Are

Obama, if he had it his way, tried to force Americans to accept his liberal crony Merrick Garland to become America’s next justice on the Supreme Court, replacing legendary bedrock conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly while on a hunting vacation in Texas.

Conservatives didn’t fall for it though.

According to a report by Jan Crawford of CBS News, Trump is about to tap a conservative named Neil Gorsuch, who is a Judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals federal court. A great thing about Gorsuch is that he is only 49 years old, so he could become a reliable conservative voice on our nation’s highest court for decades to come.

Gorsuch has credentials to boot, as he received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and also studied at Oxford University in England as a recipient of the prestigious Marshall scholarship. Gorsuch is widely admired as a true conservative with the highest intellectual capabilities.