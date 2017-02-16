BREAKING: Trump To Be Charged With Treason… This Could Mean Impeachment

On Tuesday, Democratic Representative Seth Moulton said that if members of the Trump administration have been “conspiring” with Russia as many liberals suspect, “that’s the very definition of treason.”

On Monday, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn made the decision to resign from his position after reports surfaced that he had spoken with a top Russian diplomat about the U.S. sanctions against Russia.

“I mean, let’s not lose perspective on exactly who we’re talking about her,” Moulton said on CNN in an interview with Wolf Blitzer. “Russia is the No. 1 enemy of the United States of America. If members of the administration are essentially conspiring with Russia—either through the campaign earlier or now in the administration itself—I mean, look, Wolf, that’s the very definition of treason.”

“This is a very, very serious affair,” he continued. “The definition of treason is putting our enemy’s interests ahead of our own. That’s what the definition is. It seems like there’s a lot of evidence that there are members of this administration that are more concerned with Russia’s goals than our gown. They continually prioritize the desires of the Kremlin, like for example, rescinding these sanctions that have been so important.”

Flynn issued his resignation amid reports that he had misled senior White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his phone conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December. He blamed the “fast pace of events” for this error.

