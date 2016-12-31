BREAKING: Trump Announces What No One Ever Expected About His Inauguration

According to recent reports, Donald Trump has just made a monumental announcement about his inauguration—both the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and Protestant evangelist Franklin Graham have agreed to read scriptures at the event. Dolan’s involvement is particularly surprising, given that he frequently spoke out against Trump’s comments about Syrian refugees during his campaign.

Now, Dolan has expressed his excitement to be reading a prayer at the event.

“I am honored to have been asked to offer a reading from Scripture at the upcoming presidential inauguration, and look forward to asking Almighty God to inspire and guide our new president and to continue to bless our great nation,” he commented.

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White will also give readings. Rabbi Marvin Heri and Bishop Wayne Jackson will also speak.

“Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people,” Tom Barrack, head of the Inaugural Committee, said in a statement. “I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation.”

