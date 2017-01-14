BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Position On His Team, You’re Going To Love This (Libs Are Furious)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani was an early support of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency. Since then, he has become one of Trump’s most valuable assets in battling the mainstream media. So it’s no wonder that speculations swirled that Trump would be giving Giuliani a role in his administration. When Giuliani was passed up for US Attorney General and Secretary of State, some wondered if he was going to be passed up. Fortunately—it looks like that is not the case at all.

Trump just announced that he is in the process of creating a White House team responsible for improving cybersecurity in the private sector and for the government. Giuliani will be a special adviser on this team, thanks to his experience as chairman of global security practice at Greenberg Traurig.

Trump stated that Giuliani will “be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend concerning private sector cyber security problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector.”

He also claimed Giuliani will be “hosting a series of meetings with senior corporate executives from companies which have faced or are facing challenges similar to those facing the government and public entities today, such as hacking, intrusions, disruptions, manipulations, theft of data and identities, and securing information technology infrastructure.”

“Cyber intrusion is the fastest growing crime in the United States and much of the world,” Trump concluded. “ Its impact is felt from the individual citizen whose identity is stolen to the large private and government entities that have seen their confidential information seriously compromised. It is also a major threat to our national security.”

What do you think? Is Trump making the right choice?