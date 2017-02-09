BREAKING: Trump Admin To Send Feds In To Chicago… It’s Happening

Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Chicago leaders that if they neglect to get the violence in their cities under control, he will make it a Federal issue.

“Chicago murder rate is record setting—4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016,” President Trump tweeted at the beginning of January. “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!”

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 20160, I will send in the Feds,” Trump added just three weeks later.

Now, it looks like Trump is ready to take action. Last week, CNN announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be transferring approximately 20 agents to Chicago in the near-future.