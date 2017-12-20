BREAKING: Trump Accuser Begged Him To Get Shocking Favor Months Before Her Sexual Assault Allegations

A cosmetics executive that works in New York, who publicly alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990’s, constantly harassed him to push her cosmetic product line and if she could become his new makeup artist during his 2016 presidential run, according to emails sent my the woman to Trump.

“Hi Donald, you are doing a tremendous job of shaking things up in the United States. I am definitely on Team Trump as so many others are,” Jill Harth wrote Trump in an Oct. 1, 2015, email sent to him through his New York company’s headquarters.

“I can’t watch television without seeing you or hearing your name everywhere! It’s a good thing for sure but PLEASE let me do your makeup for a television interview, a debate, a photo session, anything!” Harth wrote.

“It kills me to see you looking too orange and with white circles under the eyes. I will get your skin looking smoother and even toned,” she added, boasting she would “sculpt your face” to look good on high-definition television sets.

In another email seeking to meet Trump personally, Harth offered to be a campaign surrogate willing to tell voters how Trump “helped me with my self-confidence and all positive things about how he is with women.”

The language in these emails are in stark contrast to emails she sent to Trump in both a withdrawn 1997 federal lawsuit and a series of late 2016 campaign interviews in which she accused Trump of sexually assaulting her more than two decades ago. Harth is one of 19 women alleging Trump sexually assaulted them, and she also seeks to gain from it, interesting.

“In 2015 I was very excited about a new men’s cosmetic product line that I had developed and needed a prominent spokesperson. And after discussions with my business associate she thought Donald Trump would be ideal. I called Trump’s executive assistant who asked me to put everything in writing by email with a formal proposal for Trump,” Harth said.

Can we take this woman’s claim seriously at all if she is just looking to financially gain from Trump?