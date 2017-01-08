BREAKING: Trey Gowdy Receives The Best News Of His Career… He Truly Deserves This

Congressman Trey Gowdy of upstate South Carolina has had a very strong year. He earned the respect of the American people by relentlessly investigating Hillary Clinton’s crimes with Benghazi and her email scandal. He played a major role in bringing her wrongdoings to light and preventing her from making it to the White House.

Gowdy was reelected to his fourth term in Congress, winning by a landslide. He was also given a prominent role on President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team. Now, he’s just earned a major accolade. According to reports, the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Post and Courier named Gowdy as one honoree on its year-end list of “Newsmakers.”

Gowdy shares this honor with fellow Republican lawmaker Tim Scott, who represents South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

“In addition to being friends, Scott and Gowdy have also teamed up professionally,” Emma Dumain from the publication wrote. “During the presidential primary, they traveled the country to support Florida Republican Marco Rubio. After a spate of shootings involving black men and white police officers, they launched a listening tour throughout the state, seeking frank conversations with individuals representing law enforcement and faith communities.”

“Going forward, there remains a chance Scott and Gowdy could pair up as governor and lieutenant governor candidates, though that door seems to be more closed than open for now,” Dumain added. “Whatever happens in 2017, their friendship won’t ebb. They dine together most evenings in Washington, D.C.”

What do you think? Is this a well-deserved honor for Gowdy?