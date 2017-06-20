BREAKING: Tragic News About 22 Year Old Boy Released From North Korea

The American student who was released last week after being held in captivity for more than 15 months in North Korea as officially passed away, his family confirms. 22-year-old Otto Warmbier returned to the country last Tuesday after being in a coma for more than a year. North Korea originally said botulism led to the coma, but a team of U.S. doctors who assessed the young man dispute this claim.

Mr. Warmbier was reportedly sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for attempting to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel. Doctors say he suffered severe brain damage and was medically evacuated from North Korea in mid-June to a hospital in Cincinnati. At this time, it is unclear how he fell ill. The Warmbier family had blamed their son’s death on ‘torture’ he suffered in North Korea.

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has complete his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 PM,” a statement from the family said.

“The awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

President Trump sent his thoughts to the Warmbier family and said the boy’s death had deepened his administration’s determination “to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency.”

“The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim,” the presidential statement added.