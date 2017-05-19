BREAKING: Tragic Announcement For Loretta Lynn… Fans Calling For Your Prayers

At the beginning of the month, legendary singer Loretta Lynn suffered from a stroke. Country music fans have been praying for her ever since and anxiously waiting for an update.

According to reports, the 85-year-old has been moved from the hospital so that she can begin rehabilitation weeks after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Doctors are optimistic that Lynn will make a full recovery.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers, love, and support,” a statement on Lynn’s website noted. “Loretta has been moved from the hospital facility into rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great! Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Please continue to send your thoughts and prayers to Loretta as she continues her recovery.