BREAKING: Top Trump Official Gets The Boot… America Stunned

This week, White House communications director Mike Dubke resigned suddenly, without any warning.

According to reports, Dubke actually stepped down the day before the president embarked on his first overseas trip, but keep his departure secret for the past week. In the meantime, he has continued to work at the White House.

“It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” Dubke said in an email to the press. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

Dubke had joined Trump’s White House a few weeks into the administration to assist Press Secretary Sean Spicer. His resignation was announced exactly three months after he accepted his initial offer. This comes amid speculation that Spicer is on his way out of the White House as well.