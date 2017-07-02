BREAKING: Top MSNBC Host Suddenly Quits On Live TV… Good Riddance [VIDEO]

It’s only been six months since Greta Van Susteren left Fox News for MSNBC. That’s why it was so shocking this week when she announced that she will be leaving the network.

“I am out at MSNBC,” Van Susteren tweeted on June 29, garnering more than five million retweets.

MSNBC President Phil Griffin sent out a memo to internal staffers confirming the decision was mutual.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” the memo said. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

That’s when Van Susteren’s husband, John Coale, stepped in to say the parting was not mutual at all.

“They let her go,” he said, adding, “We’re working out contract issues now.”

Van Susteren’s show on MSNBC had been struggling with ratings since it premiered back in January.