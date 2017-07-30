BREAKING: Top Democrat Caught Red Handed Committing Major Crime… It’s Over For Him

Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez has been making headlines for his assertions that the current president should be “eliminated.” Now, it looks like his own days in Congress may be numbered.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Gutierrez has disbursed tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to his wife this year, meaning she has gotten more than $400,000 from him since she first appeared on the campaign’s payroll.

His wife, Soraida, was a registered lobbyist in the state of Illinois from 2003 to 2009 before joining her husband’s payroll a year later. Since then, she has reportedly been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for acting as the campaign’s office manager and fundraiser. She is also the top recipient of cash from the committee since she began receiving payments from her husband’s campaign.

In the first six months of this year, her campaign made $300,000 worth of payments. In that same period, Gutierrez’s committee reported $72,000 in expenditures.

This is not the first time Guiterrez has involved family. He previously had his daughters on his payroll as well.