BREAKING: Top Democrat Arrested For Disgusting Crime… This Is Sick

Democrats were forced to face yet another legal scandal this week after a New York lawmaker was arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages was arrested on charges that include third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to authorities, the incident involved a “verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation.” Police say Solages, 38, and his girlfriend were arguing inside her apartment when he made “several verbal threats” against her. He then allegedly grabbed her by the left forearm and the neck. That’s when the woman’s 15-year-old daughter woke up and attempted to intervene.

The lawmaker reportedly was so outraged he began throwing trash around the kitchen. The women were finally able to contact police at 12:45, and Solages had left the apartment by the time they arrived on the scene. They apprehended him a short time later.

The woman had to be treated for scratches to her forearm and a sore neck by a police department medic.

Solages represents the 3rd Legislative District. Both Laura Curran, a Democratic candidate for county executive, and Jack Martins, the Republican nominee, have spoken out to condemn the actions.

“I am extremely disappointed and troubled by the accusations against Legislator Carrie Solages,” Curran said. “If these allegations are even vaguely true, he needs to resign immediately. Elected officials need to be held to the highest standards and must be held accountable for their actions.”

Martins agreed that Solages needs to “step down immediately.”

“There is zero tolerance in society for domestic violence, and there is no place in public office for anyone who would raise their hand to a woman,” Martins said.