BREAKING: Top CBS Presenter FIRED After Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Charlie Rose has been fired by CBS and PBS has dropped his long time interview show on Tuesday after a bombshell of a report alleging Rose had inappropriate sexual transgressions with around a dozen women.

David Rhodes, president of CBS News, tweeted a statement saying Rose’s “termination” is effective immediately. He said the move followed the revelation of “extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior” stemming from Rose’s PBS show, Charlie Rose.

Rose co-hosted the network’s morning show, CBS This Morning, and also contributed to its long-running and award-winning 60 Minutes.

Despite Rose’s journalistic contributions to CBS News, “There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace,” Rhodes said in the statement.

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I've been doing a lot of listening." — @NorahODonnell pic.twitter.com/9P69QN7spu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 21, 2017

“CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last,” Rhodes’s statement said. “Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions.

“I’m deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized — and that even people not connected with these events could see their hard work undermined. If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work – that is what we can be known for.”

Shortly after CBS’s announcement, PBS weighed in, announcing it was ending its relationship with Rose and canceling distribution of his show.

“In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and canceled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” said the statement from Jennifer Rankin Byrne, vice president of corporate communications.

Rose has been a presence on American televisions for over 45 years but this behavior is completely unacceptable and the decision by CBS news was entirely necessary.